Amir-Abdollahian reiterates Iran's full support for Syria

Iran will support all and every measure which preserves the national sovereignty of Syria, he said.

He, elsewhere, referred to Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and admired his efforts in the fight against terrorism and supporting the Syrian nation for the country's independence.

Amir-Abdollahian also said Iran welcomes exchanging Parliamentary delegations with Syria and continuation of related talks between the two sides.

The Syrian Ambassador Adnan Mahmoud, for his turn, praised the significant role of Martyr Soleimani in the fight against terrorism, noting that the Resistance Axis will not weaken after him.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood against the problems and has ultimately become the winner in the political and international arena," he said.

MNA/4841584