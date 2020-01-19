Iranian Parliament to decide on continuation of coop. with IAEA: MPs

In an open session, Iranian lawmakers on Sunday signed a statement, calling for downgrading the country's relations with E3.

The statement is as follows:

The events of recent weeks showed the clear hostility of the enemies with the nation of Islamic Iran. The assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces in Iraq followed by the magnificent funeral procession of this great commander in Iranian cities faced with the hostility of enemies and reveled the hidden intentions of the foreign enemies.

The recent announcement by France, Britain, and Germany about their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a sign of their humiliation by the US terrorist government and determined that they are following the US policy towards Iran.

The unlawful presence of British ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire in an illegal protest in front of Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran has been noticeable. In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry should take decisive action in the light of the law and the powers that Parliament has given to the ministry in relation to downgrading relations.

Iranian lawmakers will decide to stay and cooperate with the IAEA to show Westerners and in particular, the countries negotiating on the nuclear issue that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take decisive and revolutionary decisions.

