Soleimani tactics thwarts US, Zionist Regime plots in region

Speaking in a seminar on Monday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi spoke about the noble characteristic, behavior, commandership, and theories of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani in the victory of the Islamic revolution, and the formation of the Resistance Front against arrogant powers.

Sardar Soleimani's dialogue with the presidents of the regional countries, such as Russia and Turkey, was a strategic measure, he said and explained that Martyr Soleimani was a commander who acted at the tactical, operational and strategic levels, and at the same time he had accurate knowledge of the enemies and the strategy of the United States in the region and the Islamic world.

Turning the threat of ISIL terrorist groups into an opportunity was a clear example of General Soleimani’s strategic management, he said adding that as an example he organized Hashad al-Sha’abi forces in Iraq and 60th brigades of the people in Syria, along with the classical army of these two countries.

The slightest impact of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani will be the expulsion of the Americans from West Asia and the liberation of Holy Quds, and this will be achieved by the youth of the Resistance Front in the current era.

General Soleimani had a crucial role in the US failure in Afghanistan and Iraq after the 11 September and the defeat of the Zionist Regime in the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Gaza, Safavi said.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi



RHM/IRN84173201