Pezeshkian, Araghchi condemn terrorist attack in Pakistan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a message expressed his condolences to the government and nation of Pakistan and the bereaved families of the victims of the terrorist incident and strongly condemned it.

"I offer my condolences to the government and nation of Pakistan and the bereaved families of the victims of this terrorist incident in Pakistan, which has resulted in the death of dozens of Pakistani citizens and injuries of many others," President Pezeshkian said.

"Terrorism in all its forms is condemned and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, will stand by the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan and will seriously bility in the region," the Iranian president added.

Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, " Our condolences to the victims' families and the people and government of brotherly Pakistan. We ask Almighty Allah for the speedy recovery of those injured".

Terrorism is unequivocally condemned in all its forms and manifestations, he said, adding that countering terrorism effectively is Iran-Pakistan's shared goal.

"We spare no effort in strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination and cooperation to uproot the scourge of terrorism," Araghchi noted.

Terrorists opened fire on vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims in Pakistan's restive northwest on Thursday, killing at least 38 people, including six women, and wounding 20 others.

The attack happened in Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the latest attack. It came a week after authorities reopened a key highway in the region that had been closed for weeks following deadly clashes.

Local police official Azmat Ali said several vehicles were traveling in a convoy from the city of Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire.

SD/IRN/mfa.gov.ir