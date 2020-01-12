Iran to launch 23 petrochemical projects in Asaluyeh

The director of projects at the National Petrochemical Company, Ali Mohammad Bossaghzadeh, said various projects are currently under construction in the petrochemical industry of Iran, among which 23 new plants will be built in Asaluyeh in the near future.

He further said 21 projects are located in Phase II of Asaluyeh and 2 others are in the first phase of the complex.

The official further said that the zone will be playing a major role in the completion of the industry’s value chain in the near future.

“Petrochemical industry, as one of the main industries of the country, is one of the most important pillars of development and engine of various sectors of the economy in Iran,” he further added, saying that NPC has prioritized the completion of the production value chain, diversifying the products and promotion of the value of the produced items.

Bossaqzadeh said, “Today, the Iranian petrochemical industry, taking advantage of state-of-the-art technologies in the world and by relying on its specialized and efficient experts and staff, has taken the path of development. To become a major petrochemical power at the regional and global levels, we must now work with empathy and cooperation to deliver on the plans.”

