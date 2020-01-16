Zarif challenges Europeans’ claim of complying with JCPOA

European countries involved in Iran's nuclear talk [including Britain, France, and Germany] started a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM).

Zarif lashed out at Europeans for their false claims by bringing some facts in separate Twitter messages as follow:

EU3 claim they have complied with their obligations under JCPOA.



✔️Reality Check: Zero imports of Iranian oil, imposing sanctions on Iranian banks and disconnecting SWIFT, non-implementation of Blocking Statute, exit of European firms in Iran, failure to even sell "exempted" food/medicine

This is the list of activities that three European countries have been busy with it since US withdrawal from JCPOA unilaterally.



✔️Reality Check 2: Issued empty statements, violated its own laws by bowing to US extraterritorial sanctions, ignored Iran's three notifications of Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) activation, setting up EU’s trade mechanism with Iran dubbed “INSTEX” without single transaction



Enough is enough.

✔️Reality Check 3: Three European countries think they’re living in the 19th Century, when they dictated to countries, lied, & got away with it.



- Iran triggered dispute resolution mechanism (DRM), Iran is NOT the one emptying the accord of its substance—the E3 is, forget about compensating for US, fulfill your own obligations.

