EU3 seek a diplomatic solution with Iran: French FM

Just one day after European troika in 2015 Iran nuclear deal dubbed “JCPOA” revealed the activating ‘trigger mechanism’, French foreign minister announced that nuclear deal with Iran is at stake.

Le Drian pointed to the US unilateral withdrawal from landmark Iran nuclear deal on May 8, 2018 and Europe’s continued lack of its compliance with its commitments under JCPOA and said, “we urge Iran to honor its commitments.”

He added, “attaining a diplomatic solution for disputes is the main aim of ‘dispute mechanism’ in nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The European signatories to a nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015 have triggered a diplomatic "dispute mechanism", in their strongest response yet to Tehran's steps away from the unravelling pact.

Following Washington's decision to withdraw from the deal in May 2018, Iran began dropping its commitments under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

