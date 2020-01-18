People in western Iran taking advantage of heavy snowfall

SHAHREKORD, Jan. 18 (MNA) – People of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in western Iran took advantage of the heavy snowfall in their province, which is known as one of the highest regions in the country and is hub of winter sports and recreations.

Kouhrang and Bardeh ski resorts welcome people from all over the country every year with the first snowfall and even, tourists from neighboring countries travel to this area. Some people went to snow-clad regions and spent a different day along with their families.