Next joint JCPOA commission will not end in implementation of trigger mechanism

The official said that Iran and Europe have had talks in the previously held joint commissions and “I suppose in the upcoming session, considering Iran’s right to reduce its JCPOA commitments, the sides will re-negotiate and resolve the disputes.”

He assured that the case will not be referred to the UN Security Council and trigger mechanism will not be implemented.

“The made E3 decision was based on propaganda and their move has been a passive one,” he added.

Vaezi, elsewhere, addressed the arrest of the UK ambassador to Iran, saying that “the ambassador must pay more attention to diplomatic principles.”

“The Iranian foreign ministry is still studying the case,” he added.

Being asked about Trump’s suggestion for endorsement of a new deal with Iran, called ‘Trump Deal’, he noted that "this is not the first time that the US president make such remarks about the JCPOA but I should admit that the job [making a new deal] cannot be done.”

France, Britain, and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.

"We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPOA (Iran deal) and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the JCPOA," the three European states said in the statement, according to Reuters.

