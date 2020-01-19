MPs warn E3 of downgrading diplomatic ties

The statement, which was signed by the majority of lawmakers on Sunday, warns the three European governments that if they continued their hostility against the Islamic Republic, Iran would downgrade the level of its diplomatic relations with them.

The warning comes in response to a recent announcement by France, Britain, and Germany about their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - a step that could lead to the restoration of UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The E3 said the measure was in response to Iran's reductions of its commitments to the JCPOA, which in turn was a reaction to the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal and EU’s failure to find practical ways to shield mutual trade from the US sanctions.

Speaking at today’s Parliament session, Speaker Ali Larijani said Iran would reconsider its cooperation with the IAEA if the EU took unjust measures regarding the ‘trigger mechanism’.

