  1. Politics
16 January 2020 - 18:13

Zarif: Europeans sold out remnants of Iran deal to appease Trump

Zarif: Europeans sold out remnants of Iran deal to appease Trump

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal — France, Britain and Germany — chose to bow to American bullying and sell out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Zarif made the remarks in a tweet on Thursday after The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobile imports if the trio — known as EU3 or E3 — refused to formally accuse Iran of violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The report was published shortly after the European trio said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they had triggered the JCPOA’s dispute mechanism, which mechanism amounts to a formal accusation that Tehran had broken the terms of the deal.

The European measure could lead to the restoration of anti-Iran UN sanctions, which had been lifted by the JCPOA.

The top Iranian diplomat attached to his tweet a screen shot of the Washington Post report’s title that read, saying the report confirmed the E3’s “appeasement” to Trump.

MNA/PressTv

News Code 154631

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News