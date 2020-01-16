Zarif: Europeans sold out remnants of Iran deal to appease Trump

Zarif made the remarks in a tweet on Thursday after The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobile imports if the trio — known as EU3 or E3 — refused to formally accuse Iran of violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The report was published shortly after the European trio said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they had triggered the JCPOA’s dispute mechanism, which mechanism amounts to a formal accusation that Tehran had broken the terms of the deal.

The European measure could lead to the restoration of anti-Iran UN sanctions, which had been lifted by the JCPOA.

The top Iranian diplomat attached to his tweet a screen shot of the Washington Post report’s title that read, saying the report confirmed the E3’s “appeasement” to Trump.

MNA/PressTv