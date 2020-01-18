Iranian lawmaker plays down validity of E3’s JCPOA statement

“Europeans are following the United States and cannot implement any independent measure,” Ali Motahari told Mehr News Agency on Saturday in reaction to E3’s recent statement on the deal that had expressed concern over Iran’s reduced commitments to the deal and had triggered the dispute resolution mechanism.

“They have proved to be a subset of US and their statements don’t enjoy much validity,” highlighted the lawmaker.

“Instead of issuing such statements, it’s better for E3 to solve their problems with America and force Washington to remove sanctions against Iran.”

“Europeans know better that they have not fulfilled their commitments under the JCPOA according to which, Iran’s reduction of commitments to JCPOA is a natural response,” he added.

France, Britain, and Germany on Tuesday announced their decision to trigger the dispute mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments step-by-step in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA in response to the US unilateral move, as well as the European signatories’ failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions. The country, however, stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

