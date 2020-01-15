Rouhani warns US, Europe not to take ‘wrong step’

“The United States and Europeans should come back to compliance [to the nuclear deal],” Rouhani said during a cabinet session on Wednesday, referring to the European Union’s decision to trigger a dispute mechanism under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“If you take a wrong step, you will sustain loss; the right move is to come back to the JCPOA,” he stressed.

Referring to the volatile situation the US has sewed in the region, Rouhani said, “This insecurity is intolerable, and anything could happen amid such a situation. The sole way to compensate it is that the regional nations become united and resist the real criminals.”

The president noted that today, the US troops are not secure in the region, and the insecurity may be inflicted upon European soldiers in the future. “Set this security right. We want you to leave the region; not with war, but with ration.”

“This is for your own benefit. Take the path that is good for the region and the world,” Rouhani warned.

This item is being updated…