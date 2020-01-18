Deputy FM to brief MPs on UK envoy’s participation in illegal gathering

According to the spokesman for the commission, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, Araghchi will attend the meeting to brief the lawmakers on the illegal presence of the UK ambassador to Iran in an anti-government rally.

Some representatives of the Law Enforcement Force will also participate in the parliamentary meeting, Naghavi Hosseini added.

On January 11, British Ambassador Rob Macaire participated in an illegal anti-government gathering in Tehran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned his suspicious illegal and unprofessional measure, emphasizing that the UK envoy’s presence in the gathering was London’s clear interference in Iran’s internal affairs contrary to principles of diplomatic relations.

