UN calls on parties to Iran nuclear deal to take effort to keep it in place

"We're, obviously, aware of what happened this morning, of the joint announcement made by the three and the confirmation made by the EU diplomatic chief," Dujarric said, according to TASS.

"We continue to call on parties to work together to do whatever they can to preserve the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," he added.

He also called on Iran to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"We also call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on its nuclear program and implementation of all its nuclear-related commitments made under that agreement, under the JCPOA."

He readdressed the question about possible UN Security Council meeting on that matter to the nations directly involved in the deal.

France, Britain, and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.

In a statement on Tuesday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi announced the country’s stance towards the decision made by France, Germany, and the UK to trigger the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal.

Considering the decision as a passive measure, Mousavi said after withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, the deal was left in an unbalanced and unstable condition, which made the Islamic Republic refer the issue to the joint JCPOA commission, where suitable solutions were ratified, regarding the US as the main culprit for the predicament.

The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was a deal struck between Iran and the five permanent UN Security Council members — the United States, Russia, China, France, and the UK — as well as Germany and the European Union.

The treaty has come under increasing strain ever since the US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against Iran despite global criticism.

Earlier this week, the US president urged other signatories of the deal to pull out of what had remained of the JCPOA, promising to impose new economic sanctions on Tehran.

