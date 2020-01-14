Iran, Ukraine, Canada joint meeting on Boeing 737 plane incident held in Tehran

The Spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization Reza Jafarzadeh said that the first trilateral meeting of Iran, Ukraine, and Canada was held this morning in the presence of experts from three countries.

During the meeting, the experts reviewed the process of the incident, he said, adding that it was decided to plan for the continuation of the incident investigation process.

From the very first minutes after the Ukrainian plane incident happened, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization had announced it was ready to cooperate with designers, operators, and countries whose citizens were present on the flight, he noted.

On Wednesday 8 January, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, on board.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact numbers of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members, including 70 men, 81 women, and 15 children.

He said that on board were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians, which included two passengers and the nine crew. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said.

