Hezbollah reacts to US-UK attacks on Yemen

Issuing a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah strongly denounced the "brutal aggression" against Yemen, which led to civilian casualties. "This attack is a desperate attempt to stop the Yemeni people from continuing their unwavering support for Palestine," the statement read.

Hezbollah added that the targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure in Yemen once again exposes the "true, ugly face of the U.S. government." The group labeled the strikes as a war crime and a blatant violation of international law and norms.

The statement concluded with a call for solidarity among free nations and resistance movements worldwide, urging them to stand united against the American-Zionist agenda.

MP/