Intl Resistance Film Fest, Basirah Institute on path of coop.

The delegation from the International Resistance Film Festival, led by Dr. Mohammad Ali Shojaei Fard, arrived in Baghdad today to meet with cultural and artistic officials in Iraq, aimed at strengthening cultural and cinematic exchanges. This marks the first international event of the Resistance Film Festival in Iraq.

According to the public relations office of the International Resistance Film Festival, a delegation headed by Dr. Mohammad Ali Shojaei Fard, the Deputy Secretary of the International Resistance Film Festival, arrived in Baghdad with the goal of enhancing cultural and artistic interactions, particularly in cinema and media productions. This visit is in collaboration with the Basirah Institute of Iraq and is intended for the joint organization of cultural events.

On the first day of this visit, officials from the Resistance Film Festival met with the heads of the Basirah Institute and learned about the capabilities of this media organization while discussing and exchanging ideas on bilateral cooperation.

The agreements signed with the Basirah Institute include the joint production of a short film addressing shared topics and issues (the struggle against ISIS, Arbaeen, the fight against tyranny, combatting Zionism, religious history), cooperation in organizing the Resistance Festival events in Iraq, co-producing cinematic works (specifically the second part of the film "North from South West" at Camp Ashraf), conducting cinema training courses, and offering artificial intelligence training programs.

Israfil Kaliji, the executive director of this event and head of the international committee of the Resistance Film Festival, discussed the details of the delegation's meetings, stating that numerous activities are planned, including meetings with the Deputy Minister of Culture of Iraq, Mr. Mohand Alaqabi, the head of the Hashd al-Shaabi media, visits to cultural and cinematic venues, and cinemas in the Jadriya and Harithiya shopping centers, as well as a meeting with Dr. Muzad Asadi from the Faculty of Fine Arts in Baghdad.

He added that the final event of this visit will coincide with the first Basirah Cinema and Theater Festival and the screening of the film "North from South West." This film, which will be shown in Iraq for the first time, has been nominated for 13 international and national awards, winning several of them.

The head of the international committee of the Resistance Film Festival emphasized that this visit and the hosting of joint events reflect the efforts of the International Resistance Film Festival and the Basirah Institute to strengthen cultural and artistic cooperation between Iran and Iraq and to promote the art of resistance in the region.

MNA