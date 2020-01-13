EU not drafting sanctions against Iran for Ukrainian plane crash

The source underlined that this tragedy and the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program will be reviewed on January 20 at a planned foreign minister meeting of the Council of the European Union.

"The EU does not see grounds to impose sanctions against Iran in light of the Ukrainian Boeing crash at this point, we first need to obtain findings of the investigation," the source stressed.

"Tehran’s admission that it is responsible for this tragic incident is a step in the right direction. Much now depends on the course of the international investigation and how transparent Iran on this issue."

"Consequences of the Ukrainian Boeing crash that Tehran owned up to and further action to preserve the JCPOA will be discussed on January 20 at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting," the source added.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) which claimed lives of all 176 people onboard.

MNA/PR