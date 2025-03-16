  1. World
At least 50 dead in North Macedonia nightclub fire(+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – A fire in a nightclub in Kocani town in north Macedonia early on March 16 has left dozens of people either dead or injured, according to local media reports.

The blaze broke out and spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, which burned quickly.

“The number of victims and injured in the fire is being determined,” the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

State agency MIA said at least 50 were killed, citing the Interior Ministry.

The agency reported that the fire broke out at Pulse, a nightclub in the small town with around 30,000 inhabitants, during a concert by DNK, a hip-hop duo popular in the country.

The concert that started at midnight on March 16 was attended mainly by young people.

Online media outlet SDK reported that the fire started at 3am and gave a tally of more than 100 injured, citing rescue sources.

The wounded were taken either to the local Kocani hospital or to Stip, some 30km south of the town.

Local media speculated that the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices. REUTERS, AFP

