Lavrov urges halting use of force against Yemen

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and informed him about the US decision to launch a military operation against Yemen; Lavrov responded by indicating the need to cease the use of force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On March 15, at the initiative of the American side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the talk, the US reported its decision to launch a military operation against the Houthi forces in the Red Sea region," the Foreign Ministry said, TASS reported.

"In response to the reasoning presented by the American side, Sergey Lavrov emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance of all parties engaging in political dialogue to find a solution that prevents further bloodshed," the ministry stated.

At least 130 people were killed and injured in the US-UK aggression against Yemen on Saturday night.

MP/