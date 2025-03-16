Israeli regime confirms missile fired from Yemen

A Yemeni missile launched from Yemen landed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula overnight, the Israeli army said in a statement published by the local Israeli regime's media.

The incident comes as the United States and the United Kingdom launched a large bombing campaign against the Yemenis last night to shield the Israeli regime amid its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

According to Times of Israel, the Israeli Air Force last week had already raised its level of alert for potential Yemeni attacks, as the Sanaa government led by the Ansarullah movement warned to resume its missile and drone fire on the occupying regime.

Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi recently said that Yemen has resumed its ban on Israeli ships as the deadline passed for reopening Gaza’s crossings, warning that the Yemenis will target any Israeli-bound ships.

Al-Houthi had recently given the Israeli regime a four-day deadline to open the crossings and let in aid.

MNA