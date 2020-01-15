Ukrainian prosecutor general asks Iran to deliver crashed plane’s black boxes: report

"The Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of flight recorders to the Ukrainian law enforcers from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, which operated Tehran-Kiev flight PS752 and was shot down by Iranian military," Sputnik quoted the office as saying in a Telegram channel.

The office said that Ukraine is taking every conceivable measure to ensure the proper decryption of the flight recorders and preserve evidence in the investigation of the circumstances of the crash.

Last week, a Boeing 737-800 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines was downed by the Iranian military soon after departing from Tehran's major international airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT). The incident occurred amid the heightened tensions between Iran and the US and the Iranian defense force’s full alert.

Iranian officials have expressed regret for the accident, and government spokesman Ali Rabiei announced on Monday that President Hassan Rouhani is following up on a number of issues related to the crash.

MNA/SPUTNIK