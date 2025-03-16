Pakistani Senator condemns US attack on Yemen

This is not a new war but an extension of the relentless suffering inflicted upon the Yemeni people for years. The Saudi-led coalition, backed by the United States and its allies, has already reduced Yemen to ruins, yet the spirit of its people remains unbroken, Pakistani Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari said.

The only crime of the Yemeni people is their refusal to submit to tyranny and their unwavering support for the oppressed, including the innocent civilians of Gaza who continue to endure Israel’s barbarity. Despite their own suffering, the Yemenis have stood firmly against Zionist oppression and imperialist designs in the region.

This new aggression will achieve nothing but further destruction and unimaginable misery for ordinary Yemenis. History has proven that brute force cannot subdue the spirit of a people fighting for justice. If war alone could secure victory, then Israel would have long crushed the Palestinian resistance, and Lebanon would have surrendered. But the resilience of the oppressed will always prevail over the might of aggressors.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Yemen and all oppressed nations resisting foreign occupation and tyranny. We call upon the international community, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to unite against this blatant aggression and work towards an immediate end to hostilities. The world cannot remain silent while innocent civilians continue to suffer at the hands of imperialist and Zionist forces.

The aggression against Yemen must stop.

