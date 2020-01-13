Canadian CEO blames Trumps for Iran plane crash

Michael McCain, chief executive of Canadian food packaging company Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF), said one of his colleagues lost his wife and 11-year-old son after Iranian forces shot down the Ukrainian Airlines jet Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

McCain said Sunday night in a series of tweets posted on his company's verified Twitter account that he believes President Donald Trump's actions in the Middle East were ultimately responsible for their deaths, describing them as "the collateral damage" of an "ill-conceived plan to divert attention from political woes."

In a statement issued on Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the cause of the Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran has been “human error” in an air defense base, which happened amid missile strikes against US military base and considering the possibility of a military action in the accident

All 176 people on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight died in the crash this week just after take-off from Tehran on a flight to Kyiv.

The General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces said those responsible for shooting down the passenger jet would "immediately" be brought before military justice.

MNA/