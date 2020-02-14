Zarif, Canada's Trudeau meet on Munich Security Conf. sidelines

Zarif also met with his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne.

No details have been released about Zarif's meetings with the Canadian officials yet.

The Iranian diplomat held a meeting with members of the UN Elders on Friday.

Zarif and Champagne met earlier in mid-January in Muscat, where the two sides conferred on consular, technical and legal cooperation between Iran and those nations affected by the flight 752 tragedy, in which the Ukraine International Airlines, bound for Canada, was unintentionally downed by Iran’s air defenses at the time of heightened tensions with the United States.

