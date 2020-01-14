  1. Politics
Tehran’s Sar-Allah HQ:

Publisher of images of missile hit Ukrainian airliner ‘identified’

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) - Following the release of images of missile hit Ukrainian passenger plane, Sar-Allah Headquarters in Tehran embarked on identifying the publisher of the footage to investigate the causes and factors involved in the air incident.

Sar-Allah Headquarters in Tehran in a statement on Tue. announced, “the noble nation of Islamic Iran is informed that following the release of images of missile that hit Tehran-Kyiv airliner, Tehran’s Sar-Allah Headquarters has embarked on identifying the person who has released the footage to investigate the causes and factors involved in the incident."

“The results will subsequently be provided available to the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) which claimed lives of all 176 people on board.

