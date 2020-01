TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony was held in Imam Sadiq University’s Mosque on Wed. for the victims of Ukrainian plane crash in the presence of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi.

On Wednesday Jan. 8, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airline crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) which claimed lives of all 176 people onboard.