Kyiv says Iran cooperates with its experts over downed plane

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects a full investigation, a full admission of guilt and compensation from Iran after the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Tehran has invited the United States, Ukraine, Canada, and others to join the crash investigation.

Kyiv said that Iran had cooperated with its experts and it expects an objective probe.

Tehran has handed Ukrainian experts enough data including "all the photos, videos, and other materials" to show the investigation "will be carried out objectively and promptly," Zelensky's office said.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces released a statement early on Saturday noting that the cause of the Ukrainian passenger plane crash has been human error in an air defense base.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians.

