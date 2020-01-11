Regional security has reached a dangerous level by US provocations: Rouhani

“The security of the sensitive Middle East has reached a dangerous level by the US measures,” Rouhani said on Saturday, in a phone conversation with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Rouhani expressed the Islamic Republic’s deepest regret over the Ukrainian plane incident near Tehran, which led to the death of 176 passengers and crew on board, including Iranian and Canadian citizens, saying, “Fruitful investigations have been carried out to probe into the reasons of the mishap and the complementary surveys are underway.”

The president rebuked the US’ meddlesome measures in the region, saying, Iran has proposed the Hormuz Pease Endeavor (HOPE) to help the region retain its peace and security through collective efforts.

He touched upon the assassination of the top anti-terror Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, by the US terrorists, saying, “Respecting the laws by all is the sole way to maintaining the regional peace and security, and we believe that the security will only be provided by the regional countries.”

Trudeau, for his part, expressed commiseration over the death of Iranian passengers, saying, “We should make every effort to clarify all the reasons behind the incident.”

