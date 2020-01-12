24/7 hotline set up for assisting families of Ukrainian flight's victims

"As part of practical measures to assist families of victims of #PS752 tragic disaster, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a hotline. It is manned 24/7," Zarif wrote.

"Number: +98 21 61153009," he announced.

"Embassies have also been instructed to facilitate assistance to families/friends of victims," he added.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv. All 167 passengers along with 9 crew members were killed in this crash.

MNA/