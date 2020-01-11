Larijani requires affiliated organizations to address Ukrainian plane incident on top agenda

In his message, Larijani noted that having the human error factor confirmed in this incident has increased the grief.

The Iranian officials expressed his and Iranian MP’s condolences about the mishap saying that conducting investigations about the event and identifying its culprits and culpabilities must be on top agenda of affiliated organizations in order not to experience similar incidents in future.

All 176 people on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight died in the crash this week just after take-off from Tehran on a flight to Kiev on Wednesday morning.

Head of the Aerospace Division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that “we assume all responsibilities for the incident.”

“We assume all the responsibility for this incident and will obey whatever decision the authorities take,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said in a press conference.

He elaborated on the issue, saying that due to the unprecedented tensions in the past week between Iran and the United States and following Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks to a US base in Iraq, all the defense divisions of the country were on full alert.

To boost the offensive and defensive parts, he said, several systems were added to the defensive ring around the capital city of Tehran.

The general noted that the first defensive system, positioned west of Tehran, identified the plane as a “cruise missile”.

“We requested to clear the country’s skies from all flights for several times,” he said.

