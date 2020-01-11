South Africa calls for peaceful resolution of tensions in Middle East

In the phone conversation with the Iranian President, Ramaphosa called for the reduction of tensions between Tehran and Washington as soon as possible in a peaceful manner, especially after the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East.

Ramaphosa also condoled the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani to the government and the people of Iran, calling the assassination of Gen. Soleimani a cowardly act and said, "I was very shocked by the news of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's martyrdom who was very popular among people. We strongly condemn this action."

He also offered condolences over the Ukrainian plane crash to the Iranian government and nation.

MNA/IRN 83629132