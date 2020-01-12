Special workgroup formed for plane victims’ consular affairs: FM spox

The spokesman expressed commiserations with the families of the victims of the horrific accident, saying the working group has been set up in the ministry's Department for the Parliament and Iranians to immediately handle consular affairs of the dead in the incident and deal with the requests of the victims' families.

According to Mousavi, all the political and consular missions have been ordered to carefully deal with the requests of the families.

He added that the Foreign Ministry considers itself partner to the sorrows of those affected by the accident, hoping that the small services will relieve an iota of the impacts of the great affliction.

A Ukrainian plane with 176 people on board was unintentionally downed near the capital city of Tehran on Wednesday. The victims include mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, and four British nationals.

