Rouhani, Zelensky to hold phone talk: report

According to a report by AFP, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, are set to have a phone conversation over the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran.

The Iranian presidential office has not yet confirmed the news.

The two presidents have earlier discussed the issue in a phone conversation on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the cause of the Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran has been “human error” in an air defense base, which happened amid missile strikes against US military base and considering the possibility of a US’ military action in response.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said those responsible for shooting down the passenger jet would "immediately" be brought before military justice.

