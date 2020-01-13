Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional developments

The two sides conferred on bilateral ties, regional developments and the need for de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

The Pakistani minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday and also held a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

According to a statement by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi’s visit to Tehran has been “the first leg of his visit to regional countries with a view to supporting efforts for defusing tensions and promoting a diplomatic way forward.”

It added that the minister has pointed to “the importance of maximum restraint and immediate steps for de-escalation by all sides. He said war was in nobody’s interest and it was imperative to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington hit a record high on January 3 after US terrorist forces assassinated General Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad. Iran had vowed ‘harsh revenge’ and fulfilled the promise on Wednesday by launching missiles on US military base Ain al-Assad in Iraq.

