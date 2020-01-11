  1. Politics
11 January 2020 - 13:00

Iran, Russia discuss regional development

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov on the latest regional issues.

Two sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, including Syria, Iraq, Libya, ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE), as well as Russia's plan to secure the Persian Gulf.

Bogdanov expressed condolences over the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, describing him as a great man.

Iranian ambassador Jalali, for his part, emphasized the intention of Iranian officials to expand relations with Russia, noting the importance of the two countries' relations.

Iran’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali submitted a copy of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on January 8.

Related News

