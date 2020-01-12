Syrian PM to arrive in Tehran Today

Imad Khamis will arrive in the Iranian capital on Sunday afternoon to meet and hold talks with Iranian senior officials on bilateral ties.

The Syrian delegation is scheduled to meet with high ranking Iranian officials during its visit to Tehran to discuss bilateral relations, efforts to strengthen ties at all levels, as well as regional and international developments.

Walid Muallem, Syrian Foreign Minister and General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, Defense Minister will also accompany Khamis during his visit to Tehran.

