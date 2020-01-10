Rouhani voices Iran's resolve to prevent tensions, insecurity in region

In the phone call with his South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa that took place on Thursday evening, President Hassan Rouhani said that most of the regional issues stem from the US' illegal sanctions, adding, "We hope that all friendly countries take appropriate stances towards this illegal action and make the US observe the law."

Rouhani described taking stances by other countries against the unfair assassination of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani very important and said, "We must make the Americans understand that the world will not accept their criminal actions."

The president said that in recent years, General Soleimani had been consistently fighting against terrorism, especially ISIL, saying, "This crime has made our people more united against aggressive countries."

Rouhani said, "We are determined to prevent tensions and insecurity in the region and we hope that the Americans stop their wrong actions. Of course, they know that if they take another action against our interests, they will face more serious reactions."

Rouhani then described South Africa as a friendly country that has always stood by Iran, adding, "Our people have always been friendly towards the people of South Africa, especially during the fight against apartheid."

The president added, "There has always been good cooperation between us and the South African government in international organizations, and I hope we remain united in the international community in condemning this act of state terrorism."

Referring to the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries, Rouhani expressed hope that the foreign ministers would work to implement the cooperation agreements and further develop the relations between the two countries in all fields, including political, economic, cultural and scientific ones.

The President of South Africa also condoled the assassination of General Soleimani to the government and the people of Iran, calling the assassination of martyr Soleimani a cowardly act and said, "I was very shocked by the news of Lt. Gen. Soleimani's martyrdom who was very popular among people. We strongly condemn this action."

Referring to the importance of developing relations between the two countries in all fields, Ramaphosa also added, "The two countries' Joint Economic Commission should be more active and look into ways of deepening bilateral relations."

MNA/President.ir