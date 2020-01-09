Anti-war protesters hold rally in several US cities

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Protesters have taken to the streets of several US cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, to campaign against war with Iran after the assassination of the Iranian IRGC Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

They have called for a halt to President Donald Trump's bellicose policies toward Iran.

In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani Iran's IRGC force fired tens of ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq on Wednesday. Ain al-Assad is an Iraqi airbase that the US terrorist forces are stationed there.

