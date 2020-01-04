  1. Politics
Assassination of military commanders clear violation of intl. law: VP Joneydi

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi said on Saturday that “assassination of military commanders and officials of a country is a clear violation of international law.”

“Assassination of military commanders and officials of an country, that is a UN member, by the US is a clear violation of international law and an example of terrorism of a foreign government against Iran,” she said in her remarks after US terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday, assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Deputy Commander al-Muhandis.

“Iran will pursue the case legally,” she added.

“Regarding that the assassination occurred in Iraqi soil, the US move has also been against the national authority and sovereignty of Iraq and the case can be legally pursued by Iraqi officials,” Joneydi noted.

