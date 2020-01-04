Iran’s sports community reacts to US’ assassination of Gen. Soleimani

It was in early hours of Friday that US terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport, targeting vehicles carrying IRGC Quds Force commander Gen. Soleimani and PMU deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The news was shocking for Iranians and the sports community was not an exception.

Athletes from various disciplines from football to wrestling, weightlifting, archery and also sporting bodies such as Sports Ministry and National Olympic Committee of Iran expressed condolences over the loss to the Iranian nation and the family of the martyr while also blasting US act of terror.

Athletes had mainly posted the photo of Gen. Soleimani on their Instagram page but the US-controlled social media removed all these posts, forcing individuals to use the ‘story’ section of their page.

“Why Instagram should remove posts related to an individual who has defended our borders and our people, I cannot understand,” Team Melli and Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh wrote in a story in Persian on Friday. “Borders of the country are considered sacred for all Iranians and it has nothing to do with different governments and every soldier who offers their life for these borders is dear to people,” he added.

MNA