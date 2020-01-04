Commemoration ceremony of martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani marked in Zahedan

ZAHEDAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of martyrdom of IRGC Commander of Quds Force General Ghasem Soleimani was held in Zahedan on Sat. in the presence of a number of Basiji members of this southern city as well as Ayatollah Mostafa Maghami Leader’s representative in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The US terrorist attack to the convoy of Hash al-Shaabi near Baghdad Airport on Fri. led to the martyrdom of IRGC Commander of Quds Force Lt. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some of the other forces of the PMU.