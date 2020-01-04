  1. Politics
4 January 2020 - 20:11

Malaysia deeply concerned by US airstrikes in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The Malaysian administration registered concern Saturday for US airstrikes at Baghdad Airport which led to the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Hashd al-Sah’abi deputy Mahdi al-Muhandis by the US terrorist forces.

“Malaysia is deeply concerned about the latest situation following the US airstrikes near Baghdad International Airport on Friday,” the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement, according to Anadolu News Agency.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

General Soleimani’s body will be transferred to Iran to be buried in his hometown, Kerman.

