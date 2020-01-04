Cuba condemns US military attack in Iraq

In a tweet on Friday Rodríguez wrote, “We strongly condemn #US drone strike on Baghdad airport and use of missiles for targeted killings. This action is a serious escalation in the Middle East where a conflict might break out with unforeseeable consequences for international peace and security.”

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

General Soleimani’s body will be transferred to Iran on Monday to be buried in his hometown, Kerman.

