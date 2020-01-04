World should not remain silent over Gen. Soleimani’s assassination

This is a very dangerous and risky situation and may lead to a full-scale military confrontation, he stressed.

He said that the assassination of Gen. Soleimani in an airstrike by US shows the world that the US is a rogue country of its worst kind.

Such an uncivilized and barbaric policy, that has been embedded in US security policy, goes beyond the law and is a clear violation of international rules and regulations, he stressed.

He reiterated, “we strongly condemn US assassination of IRGC Commander of Quds Force Gen. Soleimani and no excuse is acceptable in this field. The region has been put on the brink of widespread and full-scale war since the US aggression to Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi base in Syria’s border.”

MNA/IRN83620040