Qatari FM en-route to Tehran

Mousavi in a tweet on Saturday confirmed the visit of Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Iran.

He said the Qatari FM will meet and hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at noon.

The impromptu visit comes against the backdrop of the US’ act of terrorism in assassinating commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Friday.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — was also martyred during the US terrorist assault, which the Pentagon said was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reacted to the development, calling on sides to exercise restraint and refrain from dragging Iraq and the Middle East region into endless violence.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council during an extraordinary session on Friday vowed a harsh response "in due time and right place" for the terrorists behind Lt. Gen. Soleimani's assassination.

