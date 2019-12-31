Hundreds of Iraqis gather outside US Embassy in Baghdad to protest against airstrikes

In this regard, many of Iraqi groups in their reaction to airstrike called for withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

Earlier, a security official in Iraqi’s Kurdistan region had revealed the relocation of more than 80 US Embassy’s staff in Baghdad to Irbil in Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) after US airstrike to the positions of Hashd al-Shabi in Al-Anbar province.

Following the American aggression in Al-Qaim city, Iraqi Security Council announced on Monday that it Iraq will review the relationship and working contexts with the American coalition.

The Security held an emergency meeting, led by Adel Abdul-Mahdi, to discuss the repercussions of US airstrikes against some bases of Iraqi Mobilization Units on Sunday, claiming the act was in response to alleged attacks against US forces in Iraq.

Top Iraqi Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani condemned the US Monday airstrikes that hit several bases of Hashd al-Shabi and martyred at least 25 people, demanding respect for Iraq’s sovereignty.

The “illegal practices carried out by some sides” must not be used as a reason to violate Iraq’s sovereignty, his office said in a statement.

“The Iraqi authorities alone are entitled to deal with these practices and take the necessary measures to prevent them. They are called upon do so and to ensure Iraq does not become a field for settling regional and international scores and that others do not interfere in its internal affairs,” Sistani said.

Also, leader of the Sadr movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced readiness to send away the American soldiers from Iraq, threatening that Iraqis will act "another behavior" if American forces do not withdraw from Iraq.

He added: "If we had cooperated previously to remove the occupier through military resistance, he would not have perched on the chest of Iraq. If we cooperated in order not to endorse the humiliating agreement, what happened would not have happened."

He underlined that Iraq's security should be provided by its own security forces.

He explained: "The occupation, led by Trump, took advantage of the corruption in Iraq on the one hand and the large gap between politicians and the people on the other hand."

MNA/PR