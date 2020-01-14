  1. Politics
14 January 2020 - 20:38

Iraq’s Sadr urges mass protests against presence of US forces in Iraq

Iraq’s Sadr urges mass protests against presence of US forces in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) - The leader of Iraq’s Sadr movement, Muqtada al-Sadr on Tue. called on people to hold “million-strong march” in condemnation of presence of US military forces and their aggressions in Iraq.

"The skies, land and sovereignty of Iraq are being violated every day by occupying forces," the Shiite cleric wrote on Twitter.

With the violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, US terrorist forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

Following the US terrorist act, The Iraqi parliament responded by voting on January 5 to oust foreign forces from Iraq.

MNA/FNA13981024001026

News Code 154573

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News