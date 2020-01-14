Iraq’s Sadr urges mass protests against presence of US forces in Iraq

"The skies, land and sovereignty of Iraq are being violated every day by occupying forces," the Shiite cleric wrote on Twitter.

With the violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, US terrorist forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

Following the US terrorist act, The Iraqi parliament responded by voting on January 5 to oust foreign forces from Iraq.

