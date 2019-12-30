Muqtada al-Sadr urges US to pull out soldiers from Iraq

"We have previously warned against the consequences of engaging Iraq into regional and international conflicts. We have said that Iraq and its people no longer tolerate such reckless measures," Sadr said on Monday.

He added: "If we had cooperated previously to remove the occupier through military resistance, he would not have perched on the chest of Iraq. If we cooperated in order not to endorse the humiliating agreement, what happened would not have happened."

"Today I am ready to throw out occupiers through political and legal ways, is there anyone to help?"

He underlined that Iraq's security should be provided by its own security forces.

He explained: "The occupation, led by Trump, took advantage of the corruption in Iraq on the one hand and the large gap between politicians and the people on the other hand."

We do not let Iraq to get stuck in political disputes and military challenges, he added.

